Uptown Players to Present Regional Premiere of FIRE AND AIR by Terrence McNally

Uptown Players will bring the regional premiere of Fire and Air, a captivating play by acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally, to the 6th Floor Studio Theatre at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, located at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. This production promises to ignite the intimate stage with its passionate storytelling and thought-provoking exploration of art, love, and the pursuit of perfection.

Set in early 20th Century Paris, Venice, and Greece, 'Fire and Air' delves into the tempestuous relationship between two legendary figures in the world of ballet: impresario Sergei Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky. Diaghilev, the founder of the renowned Ballets Russes, and Nijinsky, a groundbreaking male dancer, form a complex bond that intertwines artistic brilliance, personal desire, and the conflicts that arise from the pursuit of artistic excellence.

McNally's masterful script beautifully captures the tension between Diaghilev's insatiable ambition to create groundbreaking ballets and Nijinsky's struggle to balance his artistic expression with his own inner demons. The play delves deep into their passionate connection, their conflicts, and the sacrifices they make for their art.

With its richly drawn characters and captivating dialogue, Fire and Air provides a compelling glimpse into the world of ballet during a time of cultural upheaval. Audiences will be transported to the opulent and decadent world of the Ballets Russes, where creativity and personal relationships collide, leaving an indelible mark on the history of dance. Fire and Air is a must-see theatrical event for lovers of drama, dance, and compelling storytelling.

Cheryl Denson, the director, comments, "Today, little is known about the Ballets Russes, and even less about Sergei Diaghilev, the extraordinary man who conceived it, ran it, and almost destroyed it because of his passion for his leading male dancer, Vaslav Nijinsky. Fire and Air brings this story to the stage.

Performance Details

• Date: March 7, 2024 – March 17, 2024

• Venue: 6th Floor Studio Theater in the Wyly

• Address: 2400 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Ticket Price - $45 - $55

Cast includes - Patrick Bynane, Aaron Cash, Lisa Fairchild, Marianne Galloway, Dominic Pecikonis and Daniel Vanegas.

Production Team:

Directed by Cheryl Denson, Choreography by Carrie Ruth Trumbo, Scenic Design by Donna Marquet, Lighting Design by Kyle Harris, Costume Design by Suzi Cranford, Hair/Make Up Design by Michael B. Moore, Properties Design by Jane Quetin, Sound Design by Joshua Nguyen.