Uptown Players Presents Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG

Uptown Players will open their season with Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, a new two-act revival of Fierstein's original 1983 Torch Song Trilogy. As the original title indicates, "Torch Song Trilogy" consisted of three plays when it originally opened on Broadway and was trimmed to two-acts for an off-Broadway revival in 2018 that later tranfered to Broadway in 2019.

The play follows the life of Arnold Beckoff, a Jewish drag queen who makes it his life journey to find happiness in 1970s New York in the midst of homophobia and intolerance, even by his own family and partners. The play chronicles the all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home. Hilarious and heart-wrenching Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls it "Spectacular! A Grade-A energizing joy!" And Entertainment Weekly raves, "Torch Song brings laughter and tears simultaneously. It's impossible not to feel electricity in the theater."

The Play will be directed by Cheryl Denson and will star:

Phillip Cole White (as Arnold)

Diane Box Worman (as Ma)

Leroy Hood (as Ed)

Elizabeth Kensek (as Laurel)

Paul Bond (as Alan)

Max Rudelman (as David

Harvey Fierstein TORCH SONG runs April 8, 2022 - April 17, 2022 with performances at 8pm on Thursday,Friday, and Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday. Shows will take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (at Blackburn). Tickets can be purchased at uptownplayers.org or by calling the box office at 214-219-2718. Single ticket prices range from $30 to $50, with season tickets for the complete 2022 season onsale throughout the run.