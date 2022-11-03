Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Undermain Theatre Presents FEEDING ON LIGHT

Performances run November 1- 27, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  
Undermain Theatre welcomes you to the world premiere of Feeding on Light by Lenora Champagne. This play is based on the playwright's personal relationship and discussions with Undermain Theatre's late Founding Artistic Director Katherine Owens, to whom the play is dedicated. Funding for the development and production of the play comes, in part, from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Theatre Fund for New Work, which was established by the Undermain Board of Trustees to support the continuation of the work Katherine fostered during her 36 incredible years at Undermain Theatre. Lenora was the inaugural recipient in 2020.

Nora is a curious writer who seeks to understand her friend and collaborator Katherine's obsession with 20th-century French philosopher and activist Simone Weil. As their discussion deepens, Nora and Katherine embody scenes from Simone's life in an attempt to communicate with her across time and space.

Playwright Lenora Champagne says of the project, "My friend Katherine Owens, a director and supporter of my work asked me to consider writing a play about Simone Weil. I was deeply involved in re-reading Weil's biography and her work, which had fascinated me some years ago, when I learned that Katherine had died. So the play has been heavy to carry. The gravity of Simone's life and work and Katherine's early death weighed on me. A striver myself, I took to heart the exhortation to wait for the light, to humbly hope for grace to somehow lift these words to a place of joy."

Featuring *Shannon Kearns as Katherine, *Joanna Schellenberg as Nora and Jenny Ledel as Simone.

Director *Bruce DuBose leads the creative team, which includes Scenic designer *Robert Winn, Lighting designer *steve woods, Costume designer Amanda Capshaw, Sound Designer *Paul Semrad, and Properties Designer, Cindy Ernst-Godinez.

*Undermain Company member




