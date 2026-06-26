CINDERELLA to Open at Kalita Humphreys Theater, Benefiting Ronald McDonald House

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The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella directed by Jessica Holt July 31-August 2, 2026 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, Texas. Tickets cost $20 with 75% of the proceeds going directly to Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth and Dallas.

A special Cinderella Tea Party for children 13 and under will take place at the theater before the Sunday matinee. The tea party begins at 12 pm and includes snacks, tea, a professional photo with Cinderella, a princess or prince craft activity, character interactions, a card signed by the characters, and a Cinderella goodie bag. Tickets cost $75 per child; parents attend for free.

To date The Hopeful Theatre Project has raised over $93,000 for local charities. Artistic Director Jessica Holt says, “We are hoping to hit that $100,000 milestone with this show. Theater lovers can not only have a magical experience with this beloved show but also help families just by buying a ticket!”

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm. This show is rated G. The run time is 2 hours, 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission. A pay-what-you-can preview night will take place on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

A magical retelling of the beloved fairy tale about kindness, courage, and the power of believing in a better world. When a kind-hearted young woman named Ella is forced to live under the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters, she dreams of a life beyond the kitchen hearth. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball and captures the heart of Prince Topher. But beneath the romance, the story also follows the Prince's growing desire to truly understand his kingdom and create a more just world. Filled with beloved songs, enchanting transformations, and a heartfelt message about compassion and bravery, the musical celebrates how even the smallest acts of kindness can change lives and help dreams come true. 75% of your ticket goes directly to Ronald McDonald House Dallas and Fort Worth.

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