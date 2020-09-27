The production runs October 1-18.

Tyler Civic Theatre will present Breakfast at Tiffany's on October 1-18.

Based on Truman Capote's classic novella, BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S tells the story of a young Southern-born writer, known to us only as Fred, who becomes infatuated with his Upper East Side neighbor: the beguiling, effervescent beauty Miss Holiday Golightly.

As Holly pulls Fred into her world of spontaneous parties and luxury, he finds himself increasingly fascinated with this captivating woman.

Thursday October 1st 2020, 7:30pm

Friday October 2nd 2020, 7:30pm

Saturday October 3rd 2020, 7:30pm

Sunday October 4th 2020, 2:30pm

Thursday October 8th 2020, 7:30pm

Friday October 9th 2020, 7:30pm

Saturday October 10th 2020, 7:30pm

Sunday October 11th 2020, 2:30pm

Thursday October 15th 2020, 7:30pm

Friday October 16th 2020, 7:30pm

Saturday October 17th 2020, 7:30pm

Sunday October 18th 2020, 2:30pm

