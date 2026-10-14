Two Tons of Steel Will Come to Hill Country Community Theatre
The performance will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
Hill Country Community Theatre (HCCT) will welcome acclaimed Texas band Two Tons of Steel for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature the band's signature blend of rockabilly, country, and roots rock, along with complimentary pre-show food and drinks.
Known for electrifying live performances and an unmistakable Texas sound, Two Tons of Steel has built a loyal following across Texas and beyond. Their energetic mix of musical styles, impressive musicianship, and engaging stage presence has made them a favorite among fans of live music.
Audiences can expect an evening of crowd-pleasing music and foot-stomping entertainment as the band brings its distinctive sound to the intimate HCCT stage.
To add to the evening's festivities, theatre doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show gathering featuring BBQ from Cranky's BBQ of Fredericksburg, along with drinks. Both food and drinks are included in the ticket price, so patrons can enjoy a full evening of food, music, and entertainment.
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