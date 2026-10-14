Two Tons of Steel Will Come to Hill Country Community Theatre

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Hill Country Community Theatre (HCCT) will welcome acclaimed Texas band Two Tons of Steel for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature the band's signature blend of rockabilly, country, and roots rock, along with complimentary pre-show food and drinks.

Known for electrifying live performances and an unmistakable Texas sound, Two Tons of Steel has built a loyal following across Texas and beyond. Their energetic mix of musical styles, impressive musicianship, and engaging stage presence has made them a favorite among fans of live music.

Audiences can expect an evening of crowd-pleasing music and foot-stomping entertainment as the band brings its distinctive sound to the intimate HCCT stage.

To add to the evening's festivities, theatre doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show gathering featuring BBQ from Cranky's BBQ of Fredericksburg, along with drinks. Both food and drinks are included in the ticket price, so patrons can enjoy a full evening of food, music, and entertainment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 18 Hrs 41 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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