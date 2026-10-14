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Two Tons of Steel Will Come to Hill Country Community Theatre

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

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Two Tons of Steel Will Come to Hill Country Community Theatre

Hill Country Community Theatre (HCCT) will welcome acclaimed Texas band Two Tons of Steel for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature the band's signature blend of rockabilly, country, and roots rock, along with complimentary pre-show food and drinks.

Known for electrifying live performances and an unmistakable Texas sound, Two Tons of Steel has built a loyal following across Texas and beyond. Their energetic mix of musical styles, impressive musicianship, and engaging stage presence has made them a favorite among fans of live music.

Audiences can expect an evening of crowd-pleasing music and foot-stomping entertainment as the band brings its distinctive sound to the intimate HCCT stage.

To add to the evening's festivities, theatre doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show gathering featuring BBQ from Cranky's BBQ of Fredericksburg, along with drinks. Both food and drinks are included in the ticket price, so patrons can enjoy a full evening of food, music, and entertainment.

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