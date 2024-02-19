Tony-Winning Musical ONCE Announced At Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana continues its Broadway Season with Once, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name. The cast of actor-musicians play their own instruments to tell a compelling and immersive love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. The folk-rock score includes the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly." Once runs March 2-10 and tickets are on sale now.

From the first note, Once draws you in and never lets go. This captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Oscar, Grammy, Olivier and Tony Award. On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story. This achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. This show is suitable for mature audiences due to strong language.

Once stars Ian Ferguson as Guy and Elizabeth Nestlerode as Girl, both of whom have led productions of Once before. Additional cast includes Adam Huel Potter as Billy, Bristol Pomeroy as Da, Laura Elizabeth Flanagan as Ex-Girlfriend, Jordan Bollwerk as Andrej, Trevor Lindley Craft as Svec, Julia Hoffmann as Reza, Joanne Borts as Baruska, Bridgette Packeer as Ivanka, Jennifer Smith as Bank Manager, Duke Anderson as Emcee and Travis Murad Leland as Eamon.

Once is directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti and music directed by Julia Hoffmann. Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Josh Liebert as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

About the Artists

Eugenio Contenti (Director/Choreographer) is a director, choreographer and writer based in Europe and the US. After ONCE, Eugenio is headed back to NYC to direct a newly conceived production of the musical NINE, and shortly after he will direct and choreograph the Italian premiere of Come From Away. Eugenio's recent direction and choreography include a new version of the musical Grease, NY; A Man of No Importance (Casa Mañana); Bring It On (Italian premiere). Other recent theatre credits include Artistic Consultant for the National Italian and Spanish productions of Legally Blonde, for which he also translated and adapted the book and lyrics for the Italian production; associate directing and choreographing the international premiere of the hit show Querida in Mexico City. Other credits include Once (Bucks County Playhouse), Footloose, The Full Monty, Cabaret and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Argyle Theatre), The Pin Up Girls (Casa Mañana and New Jersey Rep.), Joseph and the Amazing… (Milan), Pinocchio (Italian National Tour), Alice in Wonderland (Italian National Tour).

Julia Hoffmann (Music Director) is a Ukrainian-American NYC-based AEA/SAG-AFTRA actor, violinist, singer, dancer, artistic/music director, yogi and writer. Julia has her BFA in Acting from Shenandoah Conservatory and is a proud National Theater Institute and Moscow Art Theater alumna. Julia has been featured on the national tours of Once (U/S Girl, Réza, Ex-Girlfriend), Rockin' Road to Dublin (Female Fiddler), Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes (Flying Violinist) and Christmas in Killarney (Fiddler). Her regional theater credits include Spitfire Grill (Percy Talbott), Once (Réza/Ex-Girlfriend), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Ensemble), Smoke on the Mountain (Denise Sanders), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Mary Lou/Shirley), Annie (Boylan Sister), Hello, Dolly! (Waiter/Stenographer) and The Curious Savage (Florence). She has also recently co-starred on the Apple TV series Dickinson as "The Fiddler.” Julia currently serves as the Artistic Director of Soyulla Artists, a music company based in New York City.

Ian Ferguson (Guy) is an actor and musician based in Dallas since 2010 and has appeared on professional stages across DFW. Select credits include: Once, Self Injurious Behavior, (Theatre Three); Hood, (Dallas Theater Center); The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, (Water Tower Theatre); Pompeii!!, (Kitchen Dog Theatre); A Kid Like Jake, Bull, (Second Thought Theatre); Mr. Burns: a post electric play, (Stage West); and more. As a musician, Ian has written original compositions for stage productions with Shakespeare Dallas, Theatre Three, Gonzaga University, Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, Echo Theatre and the Sybil B. Harrington Theatre. Ian plays his original rock music along with his wife in their band Veteran Children and plays guitar and keys with Dallas-based bands Sister and Mur.

Elizabeth Nestlerode (Girl) is an actor, musician and composer based in NYC. Off-Broadway/New York credits: The Other Josh Cohen (Diane Cohen), Gypsy (Gypsy). Select regional credits include: 4 productions of Once (Girl) including Cape Playhouse, Old Globe, Ring of Fire (June Carter Cash) Violet (Violet) …Spelling Bee (Olive), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (director Hunter Foster) 54 Forever (director Tommy Tune). Elizabeth has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, as well as several short films and web series. She has composed music that has been performed in concerts as well as full productions in the United States and internationally, and has written the book, music and lyrics for three original musicals.

Tickets and More Information

Once ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, March 1 at 7pm (Student & Educator Preview), Saturday, March 2 at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, March 3 at 2pm, Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30pm, Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, March 8 at 8pm, Saturday, March 9 at 8pm and Sunday, March 10 at 2pm.

About Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 65 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.