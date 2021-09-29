Theatre Three to Stay Home in Uptown

Theatre Three and Stream Realty Partners have remained tight-lipped about details concerning the 60-year-old theatre's future at the The Quad in Uptown Dallas.

Largely this was due to the ongoing and amicable negotiations for the remainder of Theatre Three's 99-year ground lease. Both organizations are thrilled to announce that things are near settlement and the theatre will remain in its home with a new address. Even though the theatre is not physically or geographically moving, the new address for Theatre Three is 2688 Laclede Street, Suite 120, Dallas, Texas 75201.

"Stream is giving Theatre Three a tremendous gift," says Theatre Three's Executive Director Charlie Beavers. "The work that Stream Realty has planned for The Quad will benefit the theatre in many ways both in terms of visibility as well as attracting new neighbors to the campus. The performance spaces are staying put although the exterior and lobby will be significantly altered to face Laclede Street."

Due to the address change, subscribers may have had their tickets orders returned in the mail. Theatre Three is asking those who had mail returned to please call the Theatre Three Box Office at 214-871-3300 x1 or email the box office at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com.

Beavers explains, "We had subscribers calling our T3 team asking if we've been demolished. We explained that we are in the middle of a construction zone, but like Sondheim penned and I'm paraphrasing, 'Good times and bum times, we've seen them all and my dear we're still here!'" He continues, "But seriously, it was at that point that we realized that the The City of Dallas Permit Office and the U.S. Post Office had already implemented an address change without our knowledge. Thankfully all has been worked out and we are excited about our future and to be staying here in The Quad!"

Due to this construction and out of an abundance of caution for the pandemic, Theatre Three is presenting an outdoor production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Samuell-Grand Ampitheatre October 5-31. Tickets are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

Stream Realty Partners is coordinating construction schedules and should soon be able to announce when Theatre Three will be able to resume performances at The Quad. Little Shop of Horrors open's Theatre Three's 59 ½th season at Samuel Grand Amphathetre. The season will also include Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly, Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical by Nicole Neely & Clint Gilbert and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee, locations to be determined.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.