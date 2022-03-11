Theatre Three Commissions Noted Playwright to Translate Lesser-Known Work in New Program

In an effort to build a bridge for contemporary audiences to experience works originally written in another language, Theatre Three announces the first installment of its all-new program T3 Translates in Co-Production with Deep Vellum. T3 Translates brings compelling, classic works from around the world to DFW audiences through invited readings and a potential path to full production.

The first of the new program, "The Black Veils," is a translation by playwright Allison Horsley of Leonid Andreev's dark and surreal "The Black Masks." The invited reading will be hosted at Booker T. Washington High School on Saturday, March 26. "The Black Veils," translated from Russian to English, tells the story of a countess who throws a masquerade gathering where things quickly begin to shift into a dark, surreal nightmare.

With Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine dominting the news, Theatre Three hopes that selecting a work by a Russian playwright will contribute to the greater global conversation. About the Russian playwright, Allison Horsley explains, "It's probably safe to say Leonid Andreev had democratic ideals and was anti-capital punishment. He had already left Russia before the revolution, perhaps in protest of totalitarianism."

"The Black Veils" reading will will take place at Booker T. Washington High School (2501 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201). The event will start with a dramaturgy hour at 5:00 PM, an invited reading at 7:30 PM, and a Q&A after the reading with Allison Horsley. This is a FREE event and no ticket is required! Between the dramaturgy hour and the reading, guests are encouraged to go to The Playwright Irish Pub across the street to mingle and relax.