Theatre Three Announces Holiday Offerings: TWAS THE NIGHT AT THEATRE THREE and THE IMMIGRANT

Sugar plum fairies may only be dancing in our heads this holiday season, but you can still embrace those good wintery feelings with Theatre Three's short virtual production of Twas the Night at Theatre Three, available December 21-24. The Theatre Three team has commissioned illustrators to spark those warm storytelling memories we all hold dear while also featuring musical performances by Cherish Robinson and Sammy Rat Rios. The production will feature a reading of a holiday classic by Emily Gray. Virtual stocking stuffer tickets are only $15 for a single viewer ticket and are $25 for a group viewer ticket. Virtual tickets are available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

If you missed Theatre Three's critically acclaimed virtual production of The Immigrant by Mark Harelik earlier this year, the story about Russian-Jewish immigrant will be available again from December 10-13 conciding with the start of Hanukkah. There will also be a version of the production with subtitles available at the time of purchase. Theatre Three is proud to offer this production as an option for your holiday this season and hope you'll add this touching, relevant piece of theatre to your watch-list this December. Tickets are available at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and only $15 for a single viewer ticket/$25 for a group viewer ticket. Tickets for each performance are limited! Consider each viewing opportunity as a performance that begins at the published time. Videos must be accessed within 30 mins of the start time for each show, viewers are encouraged to log in early. In addition to the streamed performance, viewers will be provided with a digital version of a traditional performance program.

Twas the Night at Theatre Three

December 21-24

Conceived by Jeffrey Schmidt and Christie Vela

Directed by Jeffrey Schmidt

Music Direction/Musical Performances by Cherish Robinson & Sammy Rat Rios

Illustrators TBA

In hopes of sharing a little holiday cheer from afar, the Theatre Three team has arranged an evening full of festive illustrations, heartwarming musical performances by Cherish Robinson and Sammy Rat Rios, and a reading of a holiday classic by the wonderful Emily Gray from the magic of the Theatre Three stage. December can be busy, but if you're needing a short spark of spirit from your favorite local theatre, tune in to this virtual offering. Happy holidays!

Featuring:

Cherish Robinson*

Sammy Rat Rios

Emily Gray

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

The Immigrant by Mark Harelik

Subtitled Version Available

December 10-13



Director: Jeffrey Schmidt

Assistant Director: Merri Brewer

Scenic Design: Jeffrey Schmidt

Costume Design: Shahrzad Mazaheri

Lighting and Projection Design: Philip Vilar

Sound Design: Harley Roche

Props Master: Claudia V. Jenkins

Dialect Coach: Krista Scott

Dramaturgy: Dante Flores

Cultural Consultant: Randy Pearlman

Editor: Jon Todd Collins

The most widely produced play in the country in 1991, this play gently grapples with the thorny questions that plague the USA-who deserves to belong here and what do we owe each other? Set in Hamilton, Texas, The Immigrant tells the story of Russian-Jewish immigrant Haskell Harelik as he settles into America at the turn of the 20th century. Unable to speak English, the outsider pulls his banana cart through the staunch Christian community seeking shelter. Over a span of 30 years, this tiny town becomes the home for his young family as religion meets religion, culture meets culture, fear meets fear, and love meets love. Based on the life of the playwright's grandfather, this play resonates deeply today, as immigration policies and anti-Semitic rhetoric embroil the globe in conflict.

Cast:

Ben Stegmair

Haskell Harelik

Krista Scott

Ima Perry

Adrian Churchill

Milton Perry

Jenna Caire

Leah Harelik

Available Performances:

Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 PM

Friday, December 11 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 13 at 7:30 PM

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300. The theatre/box office will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, November 22-29.

