Theatre Frisco to Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Theatre Frisco is excited to present A Little Night Music July 26 - August 11, 2019. The fast-paced Stephen Sondheim musical is the winner of four Tony Awards. Set in Sweden in 1900, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs of an actress and the men who love her as chaos and hilarity ensue. Karen Raehpour stars as Desirée Armfelt. Neale Whitmore directs.

"I've been doing auditions in the DFW area for over 30 years, and every now and then, a new face pops up that makes you say wow! This was the case with Karen," says Whitmore of the show's star. "My first question to her was, 'Why don't I know you?' Then I looked at her resume and saw credits from Chicago and L.A. Sometimes it seems, the right person just falls into your lap. We are fortunate that Karen has reentered the theatre scene after a hiatus. A Little Night Music has been a bucket list show for me to direct for several years, and this cast will help surpass all my expectations."

Sara Massoudi as Frederika Armfelt, Barbara Catrett as

Madame Armfelt, Karen Raehpour as Desiree Armfelt

Karen Raehpour as Desiree Armfelt

Show times are Friday and Saturday night at 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and veterans, and $15 for active duty military, teachers, and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office (972-370-2266) or online at theatrefrisco.com.

The full cast list of A Little Night Music is as follows: Karen Raehpour as Desiree Armfedlt, Barbara Catrett as Madame Armfeldt, Sara Massoudi as Frederika Armfeldt, John Wenzel as Frederik Armfeldt, Rae Hillman as Anne Egerman, eric Feldman as Henrik Egerman, Robin Clayton as Petra, M. Shane Hurst as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Andi Allen as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Dillon Hanson as Frid, Aaron Gallagher as Mr. Erlanson, Rachel Davies as Mrs. Anderssen, Gabriel Ethridge as Mr. Lindquist, Camille Skype as Mrs. Nordstrom, and Gabie Hocson as Mrs. Segstrom.





