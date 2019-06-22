Theatre Frisco Announces 2020 Season

Theatre Frisco has announced their 2020 season of both classic and contemporary looks at love and relationships.

2/14 - 3/1: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (2018 Version)

Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro, Music by Jimmy Roberts

Directed by Neale Whitmore, Music Direction by M. Shane Hurst

The longest running off-Broadway revue has been revised for the 21st century! This celebration or the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as 'the relationship.' A DFW audience favorite, the 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times. Perfect for its Valentine's Day opening.

4/24 - 5/10: Barefoot in the Park

By Neil Simon

Directed by Stefany Cambra

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running "barefoot in the park" would be a start...

7/24 - 8/9: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Book And Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Directed by Neale Whitmore, Music Direction by M. Shane Hurst

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....Winner of Four Tony Awards!

11/6 - 11/22: The Seven Year Itch

By George Axelrod

Directed by M. Shane Hurst

Richard Sherman roams restlessly around his empty apartment bemoaning the fact that his wife of seven years, and their son, have just walked out on him. He then suffers a head injury that affects his perspective. He now sees his marriage as wasted time and feels it necessary to exercise his libido as quickly as possible. His temptation leads him to the 'delectable doll' that lives in the apartment above him. However, morality and guilt make themselves known, and hilarity ensues. Many will remember the iconic scene that Marilyn Monroe created in the movie that was inspired by this classic play.





