The Baxley Foundation Lobby Dedication Announced Saturday, November 2

North Texas Performing Arts is pleased to announce a formal 3-year agreement of support from the Baxley Foundation with the naming of the Willow Bend Center of the Arts lobby in recognition of the Foundation's support.

The Baxley Foundation is a non-profit family foundation seeking to support progressive grassroots organizations focused on the arts, the environment, education, human welfare and special needs.

The public is invited to a very special dedication ceremony to be held Saturday, November 2 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park B216, Plano, Texas 75093. The reception begins at 5:30 PM, with program and dedication to follow.

"The Baxley Foundation is honored to support North Texas Performing Arts over the next three years," says President Danna Baxley. "We believe in the importance of the arts for children and teens, and are excited to support the organization's increased focus on diversity and inclusion as well as safety and security."

"We are so grateful to The Baxley Foundation for this three-year grant which address critical areas of safety and diversity," says NTPA Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "Their gift will allow NTPA to recruit students throughout North Texas and provide necessary equipment purchases for the safety of our students and volunteers."

"The growth, engagement and progress North Texas Performing Arts has exhibited over the past few years is truly impressive. We hope our commitment of support inspires others to give, and we're excited to see continued growth of this important organization," says Danny Baxley, Baxley Foundation Board Member.

