The Sunkicks to Bring Holiday Musical HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Coppell Arts Center
The production follows a couple's cross-country quest to reunite their family for the holidays.
The Sunkicks bring their all-new holiday musical, Home for the Holidays, to the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Blending Broadway-caliber talent, precision choreography, powerhouse vocals and plenty of holiday spirit, Home for the Holidays is a festive celebration designed to delight audiences of all ages. Tickets are $75.34 and are available at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.
In Home for the Holidays, Kris and Carol are devoted Christmas lovers and recent empty nesters determined to bring their four adult children together for one unforgettable holiday. While Carol keeps busy at her Christmas-themed bakery, Kris sets off on a whirlwind cross-country journey to some of the nation's most iconic holiday destinations in search of a way to bring the family home.
As the story unfolds, The Sunkicks electrify the stage with dazzling choreography, vibrant energy and irresistible holiday spirit, bringing each destination to life through breathtaking dance, music and theatrical flair. From intricate kicklines to dynamic jazz and tap numbers, the production combines timeless holiday traditions with a fresh, contemporary style.
About The Sunkicks
The Sunkicks are a powerhouse precision dance ensemble known for their extraordinary skill, dynamic stage presence and signature high-energy choreography. Each performer brings years of professional training and performance experience to the ensemble, creating the razor-sharp synchronization and breathtaking formations that define their distinctive style. Their performances showcase the artistry and athleticism of precision dance, combining intricate kickline sequences with electrifying jazz and tap numbers. The result is a thrilling blend of power, precision and personality—with plenty of holiday cheer along the way.
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