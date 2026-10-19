Into The Woods to Open at University of Texas Arlington
Directed by Anne Healy, the production features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine.
The University of Texas at Arlington will present Into the Woods, with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Book by James Lapine. The production is directed by Anne Healy.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. This musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Into the Woods runs October 21-25 on the Mainstage Theatre at UTA.
The students are excited for this production: senior, Andrew Cave says, 'it's always interesting to work on an established piece and look at it through a contemporary lens. And working on a Stephen Sondheim musical is always exciting!'
Creative Team
Joining Healy on the artistic team are Musical Theatre professors, Cody Dry (Musical Director), Sarah Fagan (Choreographer); and Design and Technology professors, Margaret Monostory (Costume Design), Tyler Haws (Sound Design), guest artist Roma Flowers (Lighting Design); and Design and Technology students Robin Reynolds (Props Design), Paige Dow (Hair and Makeup Design), Aidan Crockett (Associate Sound Design).
The Technical Director is DJ Badon, with Assistant Technical Director Jonathan Cooper.
The production Stage Management Team includes Stephanie Divoky (booth), Jonathan Fischer (deck), Andi Casey (ASM), and Design and Technology professor Hailey Green (stage management mentor).
Event Details
Tickets can be purchased at https://utatickets.com/. $22 general public. $15 UTA students, faculty and staff, and seniors. $10 Theatre majors.
UTA Theatre Arts and Dance's next offering is Waiting for Lefty, a one-act play that captures the struggles of a group of taxi drivers during the Great Depression, performed November 6-7, 2026.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Spunk
Bryant Hall (10/23-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Singin' In The Rain
Plaza Theatre Company (10/16-11/14)
|
The Mummy
Plaza Main Street Theatre (10/09-10/31)
|
The Rocky Horror Show
North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre (10/29-11/01)
|
Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (12/01-12/06)
|
Sister's Christmas Catechism
McDavid Studio (12/10-12/13)
|
Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band
Bass Performance Hall (11/17-11/17)
|
EL TEST
GENTE DE TEATRO (10/22-11/01)
|
Spunk
Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (10/23-11/01)
|
for the rest of our lives
Undermain Theatre (10/29-11/22)