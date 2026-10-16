Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer to Open at Dallas Children's Theater
Emily Ernst makes her directing debut with the production, which brings the beloved television special to the stage.
Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) will present Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, running November 21 – December 20, 2026. Just like in the well-known TV special, Rudolph embarks on a hero's journey where he discovers how to be brave enough to be himself (DCT's 2026-2027 season theme) by saving the day with his glowing nose.
The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and 'A Holly Jolly Christmas,' Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!
Led by DCT Artistic Director / show director Emily Ernst in her directing debut, one of the most exciting and unique features of DCT's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is the all-star cast of local DFW actors and incredible, life-like custom puppets by the New York City-based Puppet Kitchen for the iconic Misfit Toys.
'Rudolph felt like a classic the moment it aired. Though it aired in 1964, its source material comes from an earlier era. A key to its success was and continues to be its multi-generational appeal,' said Ernst.
'In 1949, when Gene Autry topped the Christmas charts with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, 9% of American households had a television set. In 1939, when the original book was published, no one had television. Families experienced Christmas stories through Christmas cards, letters, books, radio dramas and holiday broadcasts, sheet music, records, department store displays, and live performance. This production will honor what feels so precious about the hand-made vintage craft of the original from the scenic design to the puppetry build. Though it has mass appeal, it feels hand-made.'
Starting one hour before the performance, pre-show activities and photo ops will be available in the front lobby. After the show, audiences can take part in one of DCT's traditions: meeting the cast for photos and autographs.
Tickets for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are available online at dct.org/performances or by calling the Box Office at 214.740.0051.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Based on the animated television special 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
Adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks
Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks
Script Adaptation by Robert Penola
Developed by Character Arts Creations, LLC
Originally produced, directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage with scenic and puppet designs by Brandon Kirkham
Arrangements by Timothy Splain
Orchestrations by William C. White
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
Recommended for ages 4 and up.
Cast
Rudolph – Dylan Ciminna
Hermey – Parker Davis Gray*
Sam Snowman – Brian Gibson
Mrs. Claus – Lindsay Longacre*
Coach Comet – Ellen Eberhardt*
Mrs. Donner – Elena Rosales
Donner – Ian Ferguson*
Yukon Cornelius/Boss Elf – Brian Gonzales*
Fireball – Henri Sudy
Clarice – Via Rubio
Clarice's Father – Mark Quach
Swing: Ania Lyons
Swing: Leo Thomasian
Production Team
Director – Emily Ernst
Music Director – Adam Wright
Choreographer - Alli Betsill
Assistant Director – Harrison Simmons
Scenic/Video Designer - Katherine Stepanek
Assistant Scenic Designer – Victoria Buck
Lighting Designer – Fabian Garcia
Sound Designer – Marco Salinas
Costume Designer – Lyle Huchton
Stage Manager – Maddie Collins
Assistant Stage Manager – Dylan Anthony Hudson
Puppet Design and Build – The Puppet Kitchen
*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association
Special thanks to Eric Wright and The Puppet Kitchen.
Performance Dates and Times
Saturday, November 14th at 1:30 PM (Sensory-Friendly)
Saturday, November 21st at 1:30 PM – Public Opening
Saturday, November 21st at 4:30 PM
Sunday, November 22nd at 1:30 PM
Sunday, November 22nd at 4:30 PM
Saturday, November 28th at 1:30 PM
Saturday, November 28th at 4:30 PM
Sunday, November 29th at 1:30 PM
Sunday, November 29th at 4:30 PM (ASL)
Saturday, December 5th at 1:30 PM
Saturday, December 5th at 4:30 PM
Sunday, December 6th at 1:30 PM
Sunday, December 6th at 4:30 PM
Saturday, December 12th at 1:30 PM
Saturday, December 12th at 4:30 PM
Sunday, December 13th at 1:30 PM
Sunday, December 13th at 4:30 PM
Saturday, December 19th at 1:30 PM
Saturday, December 19th at 4:30 PM
Sunday, December 20th at 1:30 PM
Sunday, December 20th at 4:30 PM – Public Closing
Title Sponsor: TXU Energy. 2026 – 2027 Season Sponsors are: The M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation, March Family Foundation, Melinda and Jim Johnson, Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, The Meadows Foundation, The Theodore & Beulah Beasley Foundation, The Rosewood Corporation, The Shubert Foundation, Lisa K. Simmons/LKS Fund, Ann and Chris Mahowald, Harold Simmons Foundation, Faus Family Foundation/Kristy and Raymond Faus, TACA, Inc.
Dallas Children's Theater is located at 5938 Skillman St, Dallas, Texas 75231.
About Dallas Children's Theater
Co-founded by Robyn Flatt in 1984, Dallas Children's Theater serves over 80,000 young people and their families annually with professional productions and a robust arts-in-education program. As the only professional theater in North Texas focused exclusively on children and families, DCT fosters understanding across generations and cultures, nurturing an early love for literature, art, and the performing arts.
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