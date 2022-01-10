Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Pocket Sandwich Theatre Will Move to Downtown Carrollton in 2022

pixeltracker

'At the new location we will make some improvements but will keep the welcoming intimate feel we have grown to love.'

Jan. 10, 2022  
The Pocket Sandwich Theatre Will Move to Downtown Carrollton in 2022

The Pocket Sandwich Theatre is moving to Historic Downtown Carrollton, Texas. According to the theatre's website, they are hoping to complete renovations and open in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

For those who did not get the chance to see the original location, from 1980-1990 on Greenville Avenue, it evolved from a sandwich shop into a theater. Through a move to the Mockingbird Lane location in 1990, they were able to expand seating capacity and became an anchor to the shopping center, a Dallas institution, bringing in thousands of people from all over the metroplex and beyond.

"At the new location we will make some improvements but will keep the welcoming intimate feel we have grown to love," the statement reads.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.pocketsandwich.com/copy-of-new-years-eve-bash.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet
Jagged Little Pill Unisex Hand Tee
Jagged Little Pill Unisex Hand Tee
Ain't Too Proud Logo Mask
Ain't Too Proud Logo Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rock Royalty Bon Jovi Coming To Bon Secours Wellness Arena, April 2022
  • THE LOTUS PARADOX Sees World Premiere January 21 At The Warehouse
  • Greenville Theatre Rings In 2022 With ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END
  • Trustus Theatre Hires New Executive Director