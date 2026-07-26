Spotlight: Joshua Henry at the Meyerson
Get Up, Stand Up: Broadway Star Comes to Meyerson
Currently winning raves from critics and audiences as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed production of Ragtime, this year's Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Joshua Henry, is coming to the Meyerson for a can't miss one-night-only concert on Saturday, August 15 with the phenomenal Plano Symphony Orchestra.
The Broadway veteran is a Grammy-winning performer best known for his Tony Award-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.
This won’t be your traditional sit-down symphony performance. Be ready to "Get Up, Stand Up!"
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Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra
Meyerson Symphony Center (8/15-8/15)
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Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
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DISNEY'S FROZEN
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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Hallmarked
Plaza Theatre Company (8/14-9/12)
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Jane Eyre The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (7/17-8/08)
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Mother Play
Theatre Three (8/21-8/30)
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The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
A.D. Players at the George Theater (11/25-12/23)
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DEAN STANFIELD
Tannahill's Music Hall & Lounge (9/25-9/25)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/01-6/06)
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THE SUFFRAGIST
Margo Jones Performance Hall (10/22-10/24)