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Spotlight: Joshua Henry at the Meyerson

Get Up, Stand Up: Broadway Star Comes to Meyerson

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Spotlight: Joshua Henry at the Meyerson

Currently winning raves from critics and audiences as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed production of Ragtime, this year's Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Joshua Henry, is coming to the Meyerson for a can't miss one-night-only concert on Saturday, August 15 with the phenomenal Plano Symphony Orchestra. 

The Broadway veteran is a Grammy-winning performer best known for his Tony Award-nominated leading roles in CarouselThe Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

This won’t be your traditional sit-down symphony performance. Be ready to "Get Up, Stand Up!" 

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