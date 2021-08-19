The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott and directed by Dr. Denise Rodrigue. The show runs Sept 2 - 5, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

When Sam Hendrix (Randy Gamez) leaves the Montreal airport, he is given a doll to bring back, supposedly for a sick child in the hospital. Unfortunately, he has unknowingly transported heroin back to New York inside the toy, and when the doll doesn't arrive at its drop-off location, criminals come looking for it. The ruthless and sadistic Mr. Roat (Kevin Velasquez) recruits two recently paroled small-time criminals (Keith Head & Roger Cedeño) to retrieve the drugs from the Hendrix home. As Mr. Hendrix leaves for business, the crooks make their move -- only to find his blind wife, Susy (Mallory Roelke), alone in their Greenwich Village apartment. With the help of the little girl who lives upstairs (Emily Cedeño), Susy engages in a life-threatening game of wits with the three thugs in which she has the upper hand - in total darkness.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Photo credit: Mallory Roelke