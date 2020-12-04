The Dallas Opera to Stream THE MAGIC FLUTE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Dallas Opera will make the company's popular 2019 production of Mozart's family-friendly The Magic Flute available free for home viewing for a limited time. This fanciful, wildly colorful production was originally simulcast live in high definition to a Dallas audience at Klyde Warren Park.

The Magic Flute video will premiere online on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Those interested in enjoying the latest TDO Encore Performance are required to register online at dallasopera.org/magicflutestream . Following the December 6th stream, the program can be viewed by registrants for 30 days until Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Mozart's magical, comical celebration of the human spirit was conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, TDO's acclaimed Mrs. Eugene McDermott music director. The iconic Sir Peter Hall production was first seen at Los Angeles Opera and Seattle Opera, with TDO's 2019 revival directed by Washington-based director/choreographer Kyle Lang in his company debut.

"This program is part of The Dallas Opera's ongoing commitment to deliver unforgettable performances to music lovers around the globe," explains Ian Derrer, the Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "We are grateful for the support of our unions and the enthusiasm of our benefactors, which enables us to present this world-class opera production just in time for the holiday season."

Originally directed by the late Sir Peter Hall , this 1999 co-production of Los Angeles Opera and Seattle Opera was designed by the celebrated British illustrator and editorial cartoonist Gerald Scarfe . Renowned for a half century of scathing political cartoons for The Sunday Times of London, American audiences may be more familiar with the artist's illustrations in The New Yorker, his graphics for the rock group Pink Floyd (most notably for the band's album and film "The Wall"), and the iconic Time magazine cover of the Beatles in 1964.

The TDO production drew rave reviews when it opened in Dallas in 2019. Classical music critic Scott Cantrell of The Dallas Morning News wrote, "The Dallas Opera opened its tenth season in the Winspear Friday night with a performance that gladdened both eye and ear. Scarfe's colorful sets and costumes, with aptly playful takeoffs on Egyptian motifs, still bring smiles." Gregory Sullivan Isaacs of Theater Jones noted that the cast was "excellent.... Maestro Villaume's extensive research into the score presented a refreshing new take on the music." And J. Robin Coffelt of Texas Classical Review called the show "a riotous visual joy."

Rounding out the cast were Aaron Short, Ryan Kuster, Sam Parkinson, and MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

The 2019 Klyde Warren Park simulcast presentation of Mozart's The Magic Flute marked the 18th free public simulcast in TDO history. The opera was performed in its original language, German, with English-language supertitles projected on screen.

The Eleanor Ford Penrose Mainstage Production received additional support from production underwriters Cindy and Charlie Feld, the Linda and Mitch Hart Season Opening Night Performance (Oct. 18, 2019) and The Enrico Foundation Performance (Nov. 1, 2019).

The original Magic Flute simulcast was made possible by The Enrico Foundation with additional support provided by Texas Instruments Foundation.

Samantha Hankey was The Charron and Peter Denker Rising Star of 2019/2020, while Kyle Lang was selected to be The Ann Stuart Stage Director. The Dallas Opera gratefully acknowledges the generosity of all our loyal donors.

Go to dallasopera.org/magicflutestream for additional details and to register to see the production.

