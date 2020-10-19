The Dallas Children Theater Presents THE RAVEN SOCIETY

Streaming for as low as $10 starting October 23.

The year 2020 has not been a typical one, and in keeping with these strange times and the Halloween season, the DCT Teen Scene Players will present a virtual production inspired by one of literature's most mind-bending, legendarily haunting pieces of work. DCT's THE RAVEN SOCIETY takes a forward-thinking, digital twist on Edgar Allan Poe's most classic work. The Teen Scene Players are made up of students who are enrolled in the DCT Academy program. Just in time for the ghostly holiday, this group will present the poem digitally via Zoom in an approachable, relatable way for today's pre-teens, teens, and Poe fans in general.

In THE RAVEN SOCIETY, a group of nine teens who usually convene at midnight in the graveyard to recite and discuss "The Raven" have to relocate their spooky gathering this year to the online platform Zoom due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As they recite each stanza, an unknown presence keeps causing spooky interruptions. Could it be that another (supernatural) "Participant" is sneaking around in their breakout room?

Running at approximately 45 minutes, THE RAVEN SOCIETY is recommended for ages 9 and up. Fun and educational, the show will give audiences those classic Halloween chills while also helping them better understand why Poe's famous tale of loss and undying love has remained so popular over the years, standing the test of time since it was first published in 1845.

Playwright Philip Schaeffer is a big fan of Poe's work. He said, "Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" is among the greatest works in American literature. Poe is a master of atmosphere." Schaeffer went on to say, "The main challenge on my end was finding a way to capture the feeling of the poem using a Zoom call as the storytelling format. Hopefully audiences will enjoy!"

Schaeffer is the son of longtime DCT staffers, Artistic Director & Education Director Nancy Schaeffer and Artist-in-Residence Karl Schaeffer. He himself performed in 18 DCT productions growing up and has gone on to a professional career in the arts. In fact, the music (which he composed) in THE RAVEN SOCIETY, the third of Schaeffer's stories to be produced at DCT, first appeared in his 2017 feature film Witch-Hunt which is currently available on Amazon Prime. Note, Witch-Hunt is rated for ages 16 and up.

"I've always loved reading a script and imagining what the production would be like, so writing my own plays seemed like a logical next step!"

When asked about DCT's impact, Schaeffer said, "DCT has always put a focus on imagination, creativity, and storytelling. Whether you're watching a play, acting in one, or taking a class, you've exercised a part of your mind that otherwise wouldn't be used."

THE RAVEN SOCIETY will be available from October 23 - 31 and is as low as $10 to stream. Watch here: dct.org/teen/digital.

Everyone who purchases tickets to stream the show will also be invited on Friday, October 30th at 7:00 PM to THE RAVEN SOCIETY Watch Party, a virtual ghoulish gathering hosted by the playwright, Philip Schaeffer, where participants will watch and discuss clips from the show, talk to the cast & crew about how it was made, and swap favorite ghost stories & legends (just like in summer camp!). Plus, there may be a few other mysterious surprises around the corner (but who...and where...?) during this fun, interactive event that is sure to be a spine-chilling good time!

