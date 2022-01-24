The Classics Theatre Project to Hold Auditions for 2022 Season
They are seeking a wide range of NON-EQUITY actors ages 18-70.
THE CLASSICS THEATRE PROJECT is holding auditions for its 2022 season, seeking a wide range of non-equity actors for a variety of roles across four productions in the D-FW area which will perform between March-November of 2022..All roles are paying.
AUDITION NOTICE
SEEKING:
A wide range of NON-EQUITY actors ages 18-70. The Classics Theatre Project believes in diversity in casting and seeks to cultivate a positive model of inclusion, encouraging performers of all ethnicities and gender identities to audition.
GENERAL AUDITIONS ARE BY VIDEO SUBMISSION ONLY
PREPARE:
A monologue of your choosing up to one minute in length
SUBMIT:
Video of your monologue
Headshot and resume
To:tctpdfw@gmail.com
Subject Line: SEASON GENERALS
WHEN:
All submissions must be received by midnight, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
*Call backs will be scheduled as warranted
A season announcement with production information will be released at a later date.
*TCTP only hires COVID vaccinated cast, crew and staff
*All shows will be produced by TCTP's Artistic Director Joey Folsom and Resident Producer Bren Rapp who encourage they be contacted with any questions.
The Classics Theatre Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit performing arts organization with a mission to produce relevant classics to enrich the culture of North Texas.