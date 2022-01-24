Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Classics Theatre Project to Hold Auditions for 2022 Season

pixeltracker

They are seeking a wide range of NON-EQUITY actors ages 18-70.

Jan. 24, 2022  

The Classics Theatre Project to Hold Auditions for 2022 Season

THE CLASSICS THEATRE PROJECT is holding auditions for its 2022 season, seeking a wide range of non-equity actors for a variety of roles across four productions in the D-FW area which will perform between March-November of 2022..All roles are paying.

AUDITION NOTICE

SEEKING:
A wide range of NON-EQUITY actors ages 18-70. The Classics Theatre Project believes in diversity in casting and seeks to cultivate a positive model of inclusion, encouraging performers of all ethnicities and gender identities to audition.

GENERAL AUDITIONS ARE BY VIDEO SUBMISSION ONLY

PREPARE:
A monologue of your choosing up to one minute in length

SUBMIT:
Video of your monologue
Headshot and resume
To:tctpdfw@gmail.com
Subject Line: SEASON GENERALS

WHEN:
All submissions must be received by midnight, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
*Call backs will be scheduled as warranted

A season announcement with production information will be released at a later date.

*TCTP only hires COVID vaccinated cast, crew and staff

*All shows will be produced by TCTP's Artistic Director Joey Folsom and Resident Producer Bren Rapp who encourage they be contacted with any questions.

The Classics Theatre Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit performing arts organization with a mission to produce relevant classics to enrich the culture of North Texas.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia National Tour Tee
Anastasia National Tour Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask
The Prom Pencil Set
The Prom Pencil Set

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand