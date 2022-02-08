The Classics Theatre Project Announces its 2022 Season and the Return of a Patriarch of Dallas Theatre

The Classics Theatre Project, under the artistic direction of Joey Folsom, has curated a 2022 season of four dynamic productions fitting the company's mission to bring the classics to audiences in accessible and relevant ways. Spanning countries of origin, regions of America, and various eras, the works highlight the universality of the human condition and the sameness of the issues in human relationships that, regardless of time and place, endear a work as a classic.

Each was immediately relevant when written, and now, when viewed by the lens of the passage of time, gains a new complexity of relevance to be discovered. As stand-alones, the productions all start from and embody this concept fully, but have been programmed to be enjoyed as a season to enable audiences to deep dive and explore their own perspectives, over the course of the content presented, while perhaps even changing a few along the way.

The Classics Theatre Project's 2022 Season runs from March-November. It will include three productions that span the styles of realist drama, tragi-comedy, and allegory, all performed at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park and one American masterpiece, mounted in Addison, that will see the return to the stage of a patriarch of Dallas theatre, Terry Martin, taking on the role of one of the most famous patriarchs in drama, Big Daddy, in Tennessee Williams' CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF. This benchmark classic will be directed by a mainstay of classic work in the region, Susan Sargeant.

Season ticket packages are now on sale at theclassicstheatreproject.com offering accessible pricing through exceptional value, with up to 30% off when compared to single show pricing.

The deadline for video submissions for The Classics Theatre Project's virtual General Season Auditions has been extended until February 18. Information can be found at theclassicstheatreproject.com/auditions.