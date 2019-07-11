The Broadway Princess Party Will Kickoff Inaugural Abilene 'Highmont' Event, Featuring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and More!

With a bountiful supply of faith, trust, and pixie dust, a brand-new production company is ready to take the stage in Abilene. Kicking off their opening act on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 PM, Highmont Events welcomes stars of stage and screen in Broadway Princess Party as they make their debut on the Historic Paramount Theatre (352 Cypress St, Abilene, TX) stage. Tickets ranging from $20-$99 will be on sale beginning at 10 p.m. CST on Thursday, July 11 at www.HighmontEvents.com. But certain as the sun rising in the east, this unforgettable event is sure to be one hot ticket!



With a mission to elevate culture and enrich community one show at a time in the Storybook Capital of America, Highmont Events begins their introductory chapter with a show perfect for guests of all ages, but make no mistake...Broadway Princess Party (recommended for ages 8 through 101) is not just another children's series selection. The concert-style celebration that has sold out theatres in New York City and across the country brings together three beloved Disney princesses - Belle, Cinderella, and Jasmine - with one dashing Prince and a Fairy Godfairy (yes, Godfairy!) on piano.



The Broadway Princess Party cast features two-time Tony Award nomineeLaura Osnes, who originated the title role in the 2012 Broadway production ofRogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Osnes came onto the scene as Sandy in Broadway's Grease, a role she landed as the result of NBC's reality TV seriesGrease: You're The One That I Want! She later played leading roles in Broadway's South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie and Clyde, and Bandstand. Ms. Osnes recently appeared on TV in Fosse/Verdon and stars in The Hallmark channel's In the Key of Love, which airs this Fall.



Broadway "beauty" Susan Egan, who received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical as Belle inBeauty and the Beast co-stars. Egan is celebrated as the voice of Meg in Disney's Hercules film, and co-starred on screen in 13 Going on 30. Additional stage credits include Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Triumph of Love, andCabaret, for which she holds the Broadway record for most performances as Sally Bowles. Ms. Egan has also successfully released seven hit music albums.



Courtney Reed rounds out the princess trio. Ms. Reed starred as Princess Jasmine in Disney's stage production of Aladdin after playing leading roles in Broadway's Mamma Mia! and In The Heights. Her many television credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, White Collar, The Affair and Search Party. Along with her Aladdin cast, Ms. Reed received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.



Starring as their charming Prince is Adam J. Levy, fresh off the heels of the national tour of Waitress, where he covered the leading roles of Dr. Pomatter, Ogie, and Earl. He's appeared across the country in Fiddler on the Roof, The Light in the Piazza, A Chorus Line, Hairspray, Lysistrata Jones, and Merrily We Roll Along and has performed alongside legends Bernadette Peters, Christina Aguilera, and Sting.



Fairy Godfairy Benjamin Rauhala completes the Broadway Princess Party cast. Mr. Rauhala worked on the music teams of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof and American Psycho and Off Broadway on David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and The Marvelous Wonderettes. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC's SMASH and has toured the US with Broadway and TV stars Jeremy Jordan, Kyle Dean Massey, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jennifer Damiano.



Broadway Princess Party is a fun-filled 90-minute family-friendly event chock-full of backstage tidbits that has been especially well-received by college-aged students and those who learned to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious long before Mary Poppins returned. Costumes, cosplay, and Disneybounding are all welcome! Tickets (including a meet and greet with the stars) and more information can be found at www.HighmontEvents.com.





