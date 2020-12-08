Texas Ballet Theater Announces Plans for Remainder of 2020-2021 Season

Texas Ballet Theater will replace its upcoming February and March productions with digital performances in response to pandemic-related safety protocols. The nonprofit ballet company originally planned to present Serenade/Star Crossed/World Premiere by Tim O'Keefe in February 2021 at both Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center Campus in Dallas, followed by performances of Bartok/Image/Imbue at Bass Performance Hall in March. Instead, the company will film new works created specifically for the digital format.

"Our Artistic staff look forward to presenting innovative and creative performances, showcasing the art and resilience of ballet to the community," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "This alternative spring season will create new opportunities for our artists which weren't possible before, and we are excited to share them in the digital space."

TBT is scheduled to close the 20-21 season with another production in May. The company originally announced Beauty and the Beast as its season-closing ballet, but will present a to-be-announced production instead to better fit the local health landscape in the coming months. TBT leadership will explore both digital and reimagined in-person opportunities.

Patrons will be able to watch the February and March digital performances on TBT's website. Tickets for these performances will be available soon through the company's Box Office, both online and by phone at 877-828-9200 option 1.

To learn more or to connect with TBT, visit www.texasballettheater.org or follow the company on social media @txballettheater.

