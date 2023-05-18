THE WAY SHE SPOKE By Isaac Gómez Announced At Undermain Theatre

Experience one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories.               

Undermain Theatre presents The Way She Spoke, a haunting one-woman play, featuring Gigi Cervantes, which travels from the stage to the treacherous streets of Juárez, Mexico, where thousands of women have been murdered for decades in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop.

Written by Isaac Gómez, based on their intimate interviews, the play is a raw and riveting exploration of responsibility: one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories.

Now in its 39th season, Undermain Theatre is a company of artists that has produced world premieres, regional premieres and countless re-workings of masterpieces that celebrate language and poetics. Undermain's work stretches beyond its home state of Texas and has reached audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia.

The San Diego Union Tribune called Undermain "one of the best small theaters in America." The theater collaborates with playwrights, supports a theater archive and operates a theater under 3200 Main Street in Dallas' legendary Deep Ellum.

Tickets are on sale now! www.undermain.org.




Recommended For You