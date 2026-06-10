THE MUSIC MAN & More Lead Dallas's Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for Summer 2026.

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN

The Buddy Holly Hall - June 19, 2026 through June 21, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

For tickets: click here.

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem

Dallas Theater Center - Now through June 07, 2026

In the sweltering summer of 1943, two young men – Little & Foxy – forge an unlikely bond over leftover fried chicken and dirty dishwasher. But as the world outside erupts in chaos, their friendship is tested by betrayal, ambition, and the call of history. Inspired by a true story, this gripping world premiere written by DTC’s resident playwright and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, imagines the moments that shape legends—and the friendships that define them.

For tickets: click here.

American Buffalo

The Classics Theatre Project - Now through June 20, 2026

By David Mamet

Directed by TJ Walsh

In a cluttered Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks hatch a plan to steal a rare coin collection. What begins as a simple heist spirals into a tense, darkly comic exploration of loyalty, betrayal, and the brutal cost of the American Dream. Mamet's razor-sharp dialogue crackles with raw energy as these desperate men reveal everything they want, and everything they're willing to destroy to get it. Gripping, funny, and achingly human. You won't see it coming.

Performances will be held at The Stone Cottage Theater in Addison, TX

For tickets: click here.

FLOAT

Bishop Arts Theatre Center - Now through June 07, 2026

FLOAT is a powerful one-woman show written and performed by Maryum “May May” Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali. In this deeply personal performance, Maryum takes audiences on an inspiring journey through the defining moments of her life-revealing rare glimpses into her father’s compassion, discipline, and humanity. Blending live performance with immersive multimedia elements, including projected imagery and evocative soundscapes, FLOAT brings Maryum’s memories vividly to life while exploring identity, resilience, and self-worth.

For tickets: click here.

The Tin Woman

Runway Theatre - Now through June 14, 2026

A Heartfelt Comedy About Second Chances

When Joy receives a life-saving heart transplant, she struggles with guilt and purpose—until she meets the grieving family of her donor. What follows is a funny, touching, and deeply human story about unexpected connections, healing, and the humor found in life’s most tender moments. The Tin Woman proves that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to laugh through the pain.

Rated PG

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown

Bass Performance Hall - Now through June 07, 2026

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine

Stage West - Now through July 05, 2026

Sherlock Holmes has retired, trading mysteries for domestic bliss with Irene Adler, much to the dismay of both her and Dr. Watson. Meanwhile, bitter rivals Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison have arrived in London with their latest inventions only to have them promptly stolen. The world-changing implications of the missing “Ghost Machine” and “Death Ray” pull the world’s greatest detective back into action. It’s clear something paranormal is afoot. And at the center of it all? Professor Moriarty’s formidable daughter. Expect a shocking, supernatural mystery crackling with wit and high-voltage intrigue.Sherlock Holmes has retired, trading mysteries for domestic bliss with Irene Adler, much to the dismay of both her and Dr. Watson. Meanwhile, bitter rivals Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison have arrived in London with their latest inventions only to have them promptly stolen. The world-changing implications of the missing “Ghost Machine” and “Death Ray” pull the world’s greatest detective back into action. It’s clear something paranormal is afoot. And at the center of it all? Professor Moriarty’s formidable daughter. Expect a shocking, supernatural mystery crackling with wit and high-voltage intrigue.

Wed-Sat 7:30pm, Sat-Sun 2:00pm NOTE: July 4 will only be at 2:00 and July 5 will be at 7:30

For tickets: click here.

Ken Ludwig'S THE GODS OF COMEDY

Irving Arts Center - June 12, 2026 through June 27, 2026

A Lovely Comedy by One of the Greatest Playwrights of Our Time

Directed by Kristal Seid

Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that's sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece!"…and the gods actually appear! The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounter the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption. A riotous comedy where ancient gods bring divine chaos to modern life!

For tickets: click here.

1776

Allen Contemporary Theatre - June 26, 2026 through July 12, 2026

1776 is based on the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the behind-the-scenes deals that led to this fateful moment in the history of the country. It begins on a sweltering day in Philadelphia – May 8, 1776. The Second Continental Congress is in session, and John Adams, the widely disliked delegate from Massachusetts, is enumerating his grievances against King George III and lobbying for independence. The other delegates, already divisive and annoyed by his arguments, demand that he sit down and shut up. After much wrangling and horse-trading, and numerous stirring songs, the play closes as one by one the delegates gather to sign the Declaration of Independence. In the background, as the lights go down, the Liberty Bell tolls loudly. The show premiered on Broadway in 1969 where it received acclaim and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Rated PG

For tickets: click here.

Urinetown the musical

Kalita Humphreys Theater - July 10, 2026 through July 19, 2026

In a not-so-distant dystopia plagued by a decades-long drought, a greedy corporation has outlawed private restrooms, forcing citizens to pay to pee. But when one idealistic young man leads a bathroom rebellion, he sparks a movement that challenges corruption, capitalism, and the cost of survival.

Urinetown: The Musical may be set in a world of overflowing absurdity, but its themes are strikingly real. With its biting humor, catchy score, and Brechtian self-awareness, the show draws sharp parallels to contemporary struggles—especially for the LGBTQ+ community, which has long confronted systemic injustice, resource gatekeeping, and the high price of freedom.

For tickets: click here.

& Juliet

Bass Performance Hall - July 14, 2026 through July 19, 2026

CREATED BY THE EMMY®-WINNING WRITER FROM “SCHITT’S CREEK,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton (Angelica Company)

Bass Performance Hall - July 14, 2026 through July 26, 2026

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For tickets: click here.

INHERIT THE WIND

Irving Arts Center - July 24, 2026 through August 08, 2026

A Classic Drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee

Directed by Harry Friedman

A gripping courtroom drama inspired by the famous 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, which challenged the legality of teaching evolution in a Tennessee classroom. When a high school teacher is put on trial for introducing Darwin’s theory to his students, the case quickly becomes a national spectacle, drawing two of the country’s most formidable attorneys to the small-town courtroom. As the fiery legal battle unfolds, the trial becomes more than just a question of science versus religion, it sparks a larger debate about intellectual freedom, the role of education, and the ongoing struggle to balance faith and progress. A timeless and thought-provoking reflection on the fundamental right to think.

For tickets: click here.

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