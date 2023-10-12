THE GREATEST PIANO MEN Comes to Coppell Next Month

Performances are on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM and 8 PM.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas Photo 4 Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas

THE GREATEST PIANO MEN Comes to Coppell Next Month

Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Greatest Piano Men will bring their rock and roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music to Coppell on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM and 8 PM. Donnie Kehr, Pete Peterkin, Bill Connors, and David K. Maiocco bring music superstars from past and present to life in this fun and energetic show. The performances will take place in Coppell Arts Center’s Main Hall, located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. All tickets are $46 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

This electrifying production from Jeff Davis, Executive Producer of Broadway’s Rock of Ages, debuted to rave reviews at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, celebrating the world’s greatest pianists and showmen. Audiences can expect to hear favorites from the likes of Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace, Billy Joel, and more! The show features storytelling, video, backup singers, a great band, and 25 hit songs, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “New York State of Mind.”  

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Donnie Kehr is a lifelong musician and American actor, having originated roles in Broadway's Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy, and Billy Elliot, as well as many film and television credits. Pete Peterkin is a singer, actor, dancer, comic, impressionist, and multi-instrumentalist, as well as a writer of literature and song. Bill Conners has performed for more than 15 years with 3000+ performances – from “America’s Got Talent” to Legends in Concert. Conners has won awards perfecting his portrayal of Sir Elton JohnDavid Maiocco, well-known on the NYC Cabaret Scene, is an award-winning musical director, pianist, and accomplished actor. These four men join forces to deliver a fantastic show that is sure to delight everyone!




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families Photo
Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families

Don't miss Artisan Center Theater's production of Dear Edwina JR., a heartwarming musical filled with catchy songs and valuable life lessons. Running from October 20 to November 11, 2023, this family-friendly show is perfect for all ages. Get your tickets now!

2
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024 Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Dallas’ Wyly Theatre January 30th – February 4th, 2024 for eight shows. Learn more about the show here!

3
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch Photo
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).

4
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater

Taking on a Mel Brooks classic certainly isn’t without risk. For decades, his work has left audiences with painfully awkward side eyes and awkwardly painful side stitches. Without a doubt, NTPA's rendition of Young Frankenstein leaves viewers feeling the latter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Video
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Upright Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Lubbock Community Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A John Denver Christmas
Charles W. Eisemann Center (12/16-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elves and the Shoemaker
Artisan Center Theater (11/17-12/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You