THE GREATEST PIANO MEN Comes to Coppell Next Month

Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Greatest Piano Men will bring their rock and roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music to Coppell on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM and 8 PM. Donnie Kehr, Pete Peterkin, Bill Connors, and David K. Maiocco bring music superstars from past and present to life in this fun and energetic show. The performances will take place in Coppell Arts Center’s Main Hall, located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. All tickets are $46 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

This electrifying production from Jeff Davis, Executive Producer of Broadway’s Rock of Ages, debuted to rave reviews at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, celebrating the world’s greatest pianists and showmen. Audiences can expect to hear favorites from the likes of Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace, Billy Joel, and more! The show features storytelling, video, backup singers, a great band, and 25 hit songs, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “New York State of Mind.”

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Donnie Kehr is a lifelong musician and American actor, having originated roles in Broadway's Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy, and Billy Elliot, as well as many film and television credits. Pete Peterkin is a singer, actor, dancer, comic, impressionist, and multi-instrumentalist, as well as a writer of literature and song. Bill Conners has performed for more than 15 years with 3000+ performances – from “America’s Got Talent” to Legends in Concert. Conners has won awards perfecting his portrayal of Sir Elton John. David Maiocco, well-known on the NYC Cabaret Scene, is an award-winning musical director, pianist, and accomplished actor. These four men join forces to deliver a fantastic show that is sure to delight everyone!