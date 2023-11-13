THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Rings in the Holidays at Casa Mañana

The show runs November 24 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Nov. 13, 2023

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs November 24 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on the best-selling book and play by Barbara Robinson, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is the story of the Herdmans, who are “the worst kids in the history of the world.” They lie, steal, and smoke smelly cigars. There used to be only one place you'd never see them — church. That all changes when the six Herdman kids show up at church in search of pizza and Hawaiian Punch and end up cast as the leads in the Christmas pageant, teaching the town the true meaning of the season. 

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is directed by BJ Cleveland, music directed by Matthew Stern and choreographed by Merrill West. The show features Tiana Alexander as Betty, Cheryl Allison as Helen Armstrong, Duke Anderson as Bob Bradley, Charlie Bilbow as Ollie Herdman, Ivy Bilbow as Ivy Reed, Patrick Bilbow as Charlie Bradley, J Dontray Davis as Reverend Hopkins, Ellen Eberhardt as Connie, Georgia Fender as Ensemble, Alyssa Giles as Alice Wendelken, Isabella Green as Gladys Herdman, Hunter Hall as Leroy Herdman, Tenley Huegatter as Alice Wendelken, Jude Lewis as Imogene Herdman, Andrew Nicholas as Ensemble, Sarah Powell as Luanne, Gabriel Putnam as Claude Herdman, Emerie Ryschon as Gladys Herdman, Caleb Santos as Ralph Herdman, Maxton Sims as Teddy Shoemaker, Cara Stathum-Serber as Grace Bradley, Benjamin Tanner as Elmer Hopkins, Hannah Ward as Beverly, Ruby Watson as Beth Bradley and Amrynn Wood as Beverly.

BJ Cleveland (director) has been working under the Dome for over 50 years. Since his beginnings as a Casa Mañana student, he has starred in and directed countless productions. Cleveland was the #1 kids show host on television known for "BJ and Lester" and "BJ and the Super Ones,” and as host of Route 66 on the Discovery Channel. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, FWST, and D Magazine. He recently originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes.

Matthew Stern (music director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. Recent credits: Evita (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Sing Street, Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington Theater); Rock of Ages (Mountain Theatre Company); and Honk (Revival Theater Company). Stern has served on the faculties of Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston University, and Emerson College, and spent over a decade music directing at French Woods Festival.  He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University.

Merrill West (choreographer) is a dancer, teacher and choreographer who was based in NYC for 20 years. Her choreographic work at Casa Mañana includes Bat Boy, High School Musical, The Descendants, Shrek, High School Musical and more. She is currently faculty in the TCU Theatre Department and has taught master classes for CCM, NYU, Towson University, ACU, OCU and The Radio City Rockettes. As a performer, Merrill was one of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes for eight seasons and appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd Street. Her regional theatre credits are numerous and include a Helen Hayes Award for her appearance in the ensemble of Hello Dolly! at Ford's Theatre in DC.  She holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from New York University and is a proud member of both AEA and SDC.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 24 at 2pm, Saturday, November 25 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, November 26 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, December 2 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 3 at 11am* and 3pm, Saturday, December 9 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 10 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, December 16 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 17 at 11am and 3pm, Thursday, December 21 at 7pm, Friday, December 22 at 7pm** and Saturday, December 23 at 11am and 3pm. 

*Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical's performance on Sunday, December 3 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on Click Here.

**This performance includes ASL interpretation.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at Click Here

 




