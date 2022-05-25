THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre Arlington in June

Theatre Arlington will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on June 3rd. This hilarious and endearing musical focuses on six quirky pre-teens (all played by adults) as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. As each speller has their moment at the mic, they candidly reveal their hopes, dreams, and touching stories about their home lives. Along the way, this misfit group learns that winning isn't everything and that losing does not necessarily make you a loser. Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman, written by Rachel Sheinkin and has music and lyrics by William Finn. Theatre Arlington's production will use spellers from the audience, with an occasional "celebrity" or two, and will be presented in two acts.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Micah Green, who is the Fine Arts Coordinator of Theatre & Dance for Arlington ISD by day. Green is also making his Theatre Arlington directorial debut. The production also includes music direction by Mark Mullino and choreography by Leslie Jones. The production stars Sinclair Freeman as Mitch Mahoney, Donovan Marie Lawson as Olive Ostrovsky, Jude Laine Lewis as Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere, Darin Martin as Leaf Coneybear, Steven D. Morris as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Jayden Russell as Marcy Park, Maximilian Swenson as William Barfee, Brett Warner as Rona Lisa Peretti and Garrett Caelan Weir as Chip Tolentino.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee band, led by Mark Mullino on the keyboard, features Mark Alewine (reeds), Jay Majernik (drums) and Brian Seo (cello).

Equity Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Michael Green (Assistant Stage Manager), Bryan Stevenson (Set and Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Janice Pennington (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Angie Glover (Scenic Artist).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opens on Friday, June 3rd and runs through June 19th. A post-show reception for the audience sponsored by Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances will continue through June 19th.

For more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org

Box Office: 817.275.7661