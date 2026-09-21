RAPUNZEL! RAPUNZEL! Will Open Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre Season

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Casa Mañana will open its 2026-27 Children's Theatre Season with audience favorite Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale. The show runs October 2-18 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

This magical musical retelling of the classic fairy tale of the long-haired princess trapped in the tower puts a new spin on a well-known story. In Rapunzel! Rapunzel!, the evil Lady Za Za determines to rule the kingdom by keeping the beautiful Princess Rapunzel trapped in a tower in the deep, dark forest. Sir Roderick and his hairstylist friend Edgar (on a quest to find the perfect head of hair) go on a journey to rescue Princess Rapunzel and restore the kingdom.

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! stars Audrey Shin as Rapunzel, Dylan Ciminna as Socrates, Kathryn Jacobson as Lady Za Za, Luke Weber as Sir Roderick, Dominic Pecikonis as Edgar, Laurel Lynn Collins as Gypsy Woman, Andrew Nehme Nicolas as King/Ensemble, and Ellen Eberhardt as Queen/Ensemble.

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! is directed and choreographed by BJ Cleveland and music directed by Jesse Fry. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Kim Powers as scenic designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

BJ Cleveland (Director/Choreographer) directed Casa Mañana's recent productions of Mary Poppins Jr., The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Beauty and the Beast, A Tuna Christmas and recently starred in Cinderella (Stepmother), Grease (Miss Lynch), and Matilda (Trunchbull). He has directed at WaterTower Theatre, Dallas Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Three, Dallas Children's Theater, Mainstage Irving, and served as Theatre Arlington's Artistic Director for 16 years and adjunct professor at UTA. He recently starred in Guys and Dolls (Nathan Detroit) for Lyric Stage and regional premieres of The Prom (Barry), The Producers (Max Bialystock), and originated the role of Chuck in Silver Foxes directed by Michael Urie. Cleveland's TV credits include: The Facts of Life, BJ & Lester, host of The Disney Afternoon and the Discovery Channel's Route 66. Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County and DFW Critics Circle.

Jesse Fry (Music Director) has been collaborating with Casa Mañana on productions for over 10 years as a Music Director, Keyboardist, and Rehearsal Pianist. This past season he was the Music Director for Junie B. Jones The Musical and played keyboard for West Side Story and Hairspray.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 14 Hrs 50 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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