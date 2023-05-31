Stolen Shakespeare Guild Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

The 2023-2024 season has been announced at Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's esteemed classical theatre company. Join in for the company's 18th season and experience the magic of live theatre with seven incredible productions. For tickets and more information go to Click Here

Stolen Shakespeare Guild’s Classics Festival, Volume 3 featuring The Miser by Molière and Antigone by Sophocles: See the best of classic theater with Moliere's uproarious comedy, The Miser, and Sophocles' timeless tragedy, Antigone, presented together in repertory for a limited engagement.

The Miser by Molière

(October 6 – October 21, 2023)

Molière's hysterical farce, The Miser, showcases the conflict between love and money through the escapades of multiple pairs of lovers and one hilarious, stingy old miser. Don't miss out on this uproarious theatrical masterpiece that will leave you in stitches!

(SSG Rating: PG)

Antigone by Sophocles

(October 12 – October 22, 2023)

Experience the timeless tragedy of Sophocles' Antigone, an ancient tale with modern relevance that explores themes of loyalty, destiny, and sacrifice in the face of oppression. Join us for this powerful and thought-provoking theatrical event.

(SSG Rating: PG)

Emma by Jane Austen

Adapted by TBA

(December 1 – 17, 2023)

Spend an evening with Jane Austen’s matchmaking heroine, Emma, and her romantic misadventures as she navigates finding love. This will be a delightful theatrical performance you won't soon forget.

(SSG Rating: PG)

Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2024 featuring The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare and Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare: Discover the enduring power of Shakespeare's greatest romances in the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2024, as we present Romeo and Juliet and Much Ado About Nothing in repertory.

The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

(February 16 – March 9th, 2024)

Join us this Valentine’s season for one of the most famous love stories ever written. Immerse yourself in the epic tale of two star crossed lovers from feuding families who dare risk everything for love. With thrilling sword fights, stirring poetry, and heartbreaking tragedy, this timeless masterpiece continues to captivate audiences centuries after its creation.

(SSG Rating: PG-13 for depiction of suicide.)

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare

(February 23 – March 10, 2024)

Get ready for a witty and charming battle of the sexes as Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents Much Ado About Nothing. Enjoy one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies at SSG this winter. Filled with romance, comedic hijinks and Shakespeare’s wittiest dialogue, this show is a must see.

(SSG Rating: PG)

SSG CLASSIC MUSICALS SERIES

Guys and Dolls

with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. It is based on "The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown"

(April 19 – May 5, 2024)

Considered by many to be the “perfect” American musical, Guys and Dolls is set in colorful 1950’s New York City complete with gamblers, missionaries and chorus girls with a marvelous score by Frank Loesser. Featuring beloved songs like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this Tony Award-winning musical will have you tapping your feet and singing along to the catchy tunes.

(SSG Rating: PG)

Kiss Me Kate

written by Bella and Samuel Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

(July 12 – July 28, 2024)

Step into the dazzling world of Broadway with Kiss Me Kate! This classic musical comedy, filled with show-stopping Cole Porter songs like "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare," follows the behind-the-scenes antics of a theater company putting on a production of The Taming of the Shrew with a feuding divorced couple finding themselves starring opposite each other. Get ready for a night of music, romance, and hilarious mishaps!

(SSG Rating: PG)