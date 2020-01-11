Southern Methodist University Theatre, Dance, and Music Alumni Reunite For ROMEO AND JULIET

Southern Methodist University Theatre, Dance, and Music alumni are reuniting in Dallas this winter to produce a full-length, text-driven, minimally produced production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet featuring alumni returning from New York City, Chicago, Baltimore, and Nebraska. Co-directed by Emily Ernst (recent graduate of Ecole Internationale de Theatre Jacques Lecoq and Associate Director of Flatwater Shakespeare Company), Joshua L. Peugh (Founder and Artistic Director of Dark Circles Contemporary Dance), and Baltimore-based actor Chris Rutherford, the play will be presented by Fair Assembly-the trio's newly formed ensemble led theatre company-in the intimate Sanctuary space at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

The production is envisioned as a simple, brisk, two-hour cutting with a cast of ten, minimal production, and a focus on Shakespeare's iconic text. The company will deliberately focus on the physical storytelling, textual clarity, and acting.

"It is our hope and intention," says Ernst, "that with this initial modest production, we are beginning what could become an annual project involving Meadows alumni from across the country, across generations, and across artistic disciplines."

The group hopes to pilot this simple, professional way of working and expand it with actors and other Meadows Alum.

"The benefits from a program like this include a stronger alumni network, and an opportunity to give current students an idea of the type of work past graduates are creating," says Ernst.

Once expenses are covered, the company plans to donate remaining funds to Paranormal Activity actress Katie Featherston's Meadows Alumni Award, which helps graduating students begin their transition into professional life.

Ernst says, "We hope this coming-together of alumni can continue to be a source of support for Meadows graduates, as well as an inspiring and affordable way for graduates to collaborate."

The cast will feature Flip Croft-Caderao, Emily Ernst, Michael Federico, Joan Korte, Ian Ferguson, Alexander MacAlpine, Scott Shomaker, Christopher Rutherford, Jaquai Wade Pearson, and Brandon Walker.

New music for the show has been commissioned from Mr. Ferguson and Meadows Music Composition alumni Ivan Dillard. Mr. Rutherford and Mr. Walker will provide lighting and sound design and current SMU Associate Professor Sara Romersberger will serve as Fight Director and movement coach.

Romeo and Juliet is presented by Fair Assembly. Tickets are $20-with a $15 sponsor a student option-and are on sale now. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FairAssembly.





