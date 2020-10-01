Soul Rep Theatre Company Announces Virtual Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Given this season will be offered virtually, tickets for each production will be available for purchase only 3 weeks out from production openings.

Soul Rep Theatre Company has announced its upcoming 25th anniversary season.

MY RED HAND, MY BLACK HAND (An Audio Play)

A REGIONAL PREMIERE

October 15, 2020 - November 8, 2020

(Preview performance on October 12- Indigenous Peoples' Day)

Café Negro Arts Series

Co-production with Cara Mia Theater Company

Written by Dael Orlandersmith

Directed by Guinea Bennett-Price

The regional premiere of Dael Orlandersmith's MY RED HAND, MY BLACK HAND marks the return of the Café/Negro Series with Cara Mia Theater Company! The play unfolds as a teenager describes the past, present and future of her parents' cultures. She tells us about the "Red" Tlingit and Lakota parentage of her father, who leaves the reservation to play the blues in Boston, and the "Black" rural Virginia background of her mother, who goes to Boston seeking the big-city life. Her parents meet at a dance and fall in love, but not without the complications of prejudice from their families.

Presented in partnership with Indigenous Direction and Weatherford College

An online Community Action Series will be curated for this production and announced in October

Featuring internationally acclaimed recording artist N'Dambi

DO NO HARM (A Filmed Play)

A WORLD PREMIERE

January 4, 2021 - January 30, 2021

Co-production with SMU's Perkins School of Theology

Written by Anyika McMillan-Herod

Directed by Vickie Washington

DO NO HARM is inspired by three enslaved women - Anarcha, Betsey, and Lucy - who are mentioned in "The Father of Gynecology" Dr. James Marion Sims' autobiography. These young women, who suffered from vesicovaginal fistula, served as "guinea pigs" for the 19th Century physician who performed numerous procedures and surgeries on them with no anesthesia under the racist notion that black people did not feel pain.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Practical Theology (APT), Heritage Village, and SMU

SMU will provide a spring lecture series inspired by the play and its subject matter - ethics in medicine.

LIBERATION LABORATORY (A Filmed Play)

February 2021

A co-production with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Students of BTWHSPVA will culminate a semester of workshops developed by Soul Rep and inspired by the "Theatre of the Oppressed" with a performance of an original work. This new, curriculum based youth program for Soul Rep is being piloted at BTWHSPVA this season.

SOUL-O SHORTS SERIES (Filmed plays)

April 19, 2021 - May 15, 2021

A series of WORLD PREMIERE solo shows

Written, Directed, and Performed by Soul Rep Company members

This unique play series features original 5 -10 minute one person solo shows about everyday people and some notable historical figures, including James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Hattie McDaniel, and Nat Turner.

