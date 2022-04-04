Soul Rep Presents GOOD GRIEF Beginning This Month

Soul Rep Theatre Company will close its 2021-2022 season with the regional premiere of Nigerian-American playwright Ngozi Anyanwu's colorful and imaginative play about grief, friendship, and an immigrant family - GOOD GRIEF: A Best Friend Play - April 28 - May 8 at the Margo Jones Theater in Fair Park.

Anyanwu has been deemed "one of the finest new voices in American theatre." The production is directed by Soul Rep's Associate Artistic Director of Theater, Dee Hunter-Smith, and stars a dynamic cast of D/FW talent, including Tiana Shuntae Alexander, Tony Williams, Karras Ian Thomas, Judah Agbonkhina, Jasmine Shanice, and company members, Angelo Reid, and Anyika McMillan-Herod.

GOOD GRIEF centers on "Nkechi," a good Nigerian-American girl who did everything right. Went to med school. Made plans. Then life happened. And plans changed. The play is a first-generation coming-of-age journey of love, loss, and growing into adulthood, that follows Nkechi as she navigates Pennsylvania's suburbs alongside her childhood crush, her would-be-philosopher brother, and her immigrant parents. The beauty of Ngozi's writing in GOOD GRIEF is her refreshing use of language and humor to unfold this compelling story of loss; both a loss of a life and that of culture and identity.

"GOOD GRIEF is a play about a love that almost was...more than that, it is about the journey a person can take from unbearable pain to acceptance," says Hunter-Smith. "It is at times hilarious and this is necessary in telling Nkechi's story. We hope you join us on this voyage as we travel through time and into the stars."

Soul Rep's 2021-2022 season is sponsored in part by the generous support of Texas Instruments, TACA, Friends of the South Dallas Cultural Center, Heritage Giving Circle, City of Dallas Office of Art and Culture, Moody Fund for the Arts, and March Family Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at www.soulrep.org