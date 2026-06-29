Shakespeare Live Launches Inaugural Shakespeare RenFest Ahead of Free MACBETH Performance

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Shakespeare LIVE has announced the inaugural Shakespeare RenFest, a new immersive community arts event that will take place on Saturday, October 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Arlington, Texas. The free festival will feature live entertainment, artisan vendors, food trucks, performers, and Renaissance-inspired festivities before Shakespeare LIVE's free production of Macbeth at 7:00 p.m.

The inaugural Shakespeare RenFest is designed as an immersive celebration of Renaissance culture, live performance, and local artistry for audiences of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy an afternoon filled with entertainment, handmade goods, food, and family-friendly activities.

"This event is about creating an immersive celebration of performance, imagination and community," said Shakespeare LIVE founder LouAnn O'Donnell. "We are excited to introduce a new annual tradition to downtown Arlington that combines live theatre, Renaissance culture and local artistic talent into one unforgettable experience."

Additional event details, participating artists, performance schedules, and venue information will be announced in the coming months.

Following the festival, audiences are invited to attend Shakespeare LIVE's free production of Macbeth, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The production is intended for mature audiences.

Shakespeare RenFest

Presented by: Shakespeare LIVE

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Admission: Free

Celebrate Halloween with the first-ever Shakespeare RenFest in downtown Arlington. The afternoon will feature live entertainment, artisan vendors showcasing handmade treasures, food trucks, performances, and Renaissance-inspired festivities. Designed for Renaissance festival enthusiasts of all ages, the event is free to attend, with costumes encouraged.

Call for Artists and Performers

Shakespeare LIVE has opened a call for artists and performers interested in participating in the inaugural festival. Regional artisans, musicians, entertainers, makers, and Renaissance-themed vendors are invited to apply.

Those interested in performing at the festival can submit an application through Shakespeare LIVE, while artists and vendors may also apply for booth space.

About Shakespeare LIVE

Founded in 2023, Shakespeare LIVE is dedicated to engaging the community through accessible, professional productions of Shakespeare and educational programming for audiences of all ages.

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