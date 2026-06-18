MACBETH to Open Halloween Weekend at Levitt Pavilion, Presented by Shakespeare LIVE
The free outdoor production will be co-directed by father-daughter team Raphael Parry and Claire Parry.
Shakespeare LIVE has announced its sophomore production, William Shakespeare's Macbeth, which will be presented Halloween weekend at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington, Texas.
Performances will take place October 29-31, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the renowned outdoor venue. Co-directed by father-daughter team Raphael Parry and Claire Parry, the production is free and open to the public.
Often referred to as "The Scottish Play," Macbeth follows a Scottish general whose ambition is ignited after receiving a prophecy from three mysterious witches that he will one day become king. Driven by ambition and encouraged by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and seizes the throne. As guilt and paranoia take hold, he descends into madness with devastating consequences.
IJ Gordon stars as Macbeth opposite Nicole Delarosa as Lady Macbeth.
"Celebrate Halloween with a bloody good show at Shakespeare LIVE," the company said in announcing the production. The outdoor event invites audiences to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and outside food, beer, and wine. Food trucks will also be available on site throughout the run.
The cast includes IJ Gordon as Macbeth, Nicole Delarosa as Lady Macbeth, Donjalea Chrane as Banquo, Ash Vance as Donalbain, Joseph Tully as Macduff, Mia Azuaje as Lady Macduff, Gwen Mowdy as Witch #1, Adia Best as Witch #2, Cameron Hilliard as Witch #3, Sean Massey as King Duncan, Noelle Saul as Malcolm, John Marshall as Ross, Gabriel Hawthorne as Angus, and Madeleine Norton as Bloody Captain.
The production team includes co-directors Raphael Parry and Claire Parry, Fight Director David Saldivar, Set Designer David Chrane, and Costume Designer Margaret Monostory.
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