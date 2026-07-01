Shakespeare Dallas Extends Bark in the Park for THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR and ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Dogs are welcome every Tuesday and Wednesday at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in Dallas.
Join Shakespeare Dallas for the beloved summer tradition Shakespeare in the Park. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed. In this Shakespearean comedy directed by Jenni Stewart, Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling. With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff's mischief to an end.
Shakespeare in the Park: Alice in Wonderland
By Shakespeare Dallas
June 19 - July 17, 2026 | Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8:30 pm
Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX)
Tickets: $15-20
Directed by Natalie Young, Alice in Wonderland follows a curious young girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical and nonsensical world. In Wonderland, she encounters peculiar characters like the White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. As she navigates bizarre logic, shifting rules, and surreal adventures, Alice struggles to make sense of this topsy-turvy place. Ultimately, her journey becomes a playful exploration of identity, imagination, and growing up—before she finally awakens to discover it was all a dream.
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