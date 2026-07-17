THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to Open Shakespeare Dallas' Inaugural Shakespeare Lab
THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, translated by Christina Anderson, will be staged at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater by teens.
Shakespeare Dallas has launched its inaugural Shakespeare Lab, a new summer studio and mainstage intensive for students entering grades 8–12. The talented teenagers will present The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in modern verse translation by Christina Anderson July 24-26, 2026 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at 8:30 pm. Picnicking is encouraged at this outdoor production. Presented in part by Play On Shakespeare and the Hitz Foundation, tickets cost $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors.
The Shakespeare Lab program is designed to support whole-child development through immersive theatrical training. Built on the belief that confidence, communication skills, collaboration, literacy, and creative problem-solving are not extracurricular luxuries but foundational life skills, the program equips students with tools that foster academic persistence, career readiness, and long-term success. Shakespeare Lab is intentionally structured as a continuum, allowing students to progress through increasing levels of artistic challenge, mentorship, and professional responsibility while developing both as performers and as leaders.
Join Shakespeare Dallas' Shakespeare Lab for its inaugural show, presented in part by Play On Shakespeare and the Hitz Foundation. Talented teens will present one of William Shakespeare's most hilarious comedies. Separated at birth and reunited by chance, two sets of identical twins turn an ordinary day into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, outrageous misunderstandings, and nonstop laughter in The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in modern verse translation by Christina Anderson. Full of fast-paced comedy, heart, and surprise, this beloved classic is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare for audiences of all ages.
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