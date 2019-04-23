Shakespeare Dallas Announces Summer Performances

"All the world's a stage" as Shakespeare Dallas performs a comedic favorite, along with a stage adaptation of a Shakespeare-inspired movie for its 2019 season of Shakespeare in the Park.

The 48th summer season will include Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, and adapted for the stage by Lee Hall. This will be

performed in repertory with As You Like It, a romantic comedy favorite. All summer performances will be held at Samuell Grand Amphitheater, located at 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas 75223. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m.

"This summer season will offer some crowd favorites, with one of the most popular romantic comedies from Shakespeare's repertoire, as well as a popular Shakespeare-inspired movie on The Bard's inspiration for Romeo and Juliette" said Raphael Parry, Executive and Artistic Director of Shakespeare Dallas. "We feel this program line up will offer something for everyone, and we can't wait to share it with our members and new audiences alike!"

Shakespeare in Love will perform on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 12 - July 21 (Preview Performances June 12-13), and will be directed by Mr. Parry. As You Like It will run Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from June 19 - July 19 (Preview Performances June 19-20), and will be guest directed by Elizabeth Kirkland.

Below are synopses of the plays:

Shakespeare in Love

Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block... the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he's in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse - Viola. This beautiful young woman is Will's greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play.

As You Like It

In Shakespeare's comedy filled with cases of mistaken identity, intrigue, and romance, we follow the heroine Rosalind as she flees from persecution in her uncle's court, accompanied by her cousin Celia, to find safety and eventually, love, in the Forest of Arden.

Tickets are $10 on Thursdays and Sundays and $15 on Fridays and Saturdays. Students and seniors pay reduced rates, and military personnel and their families are free. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are pay-as-you-can evenings. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online. Additional information is available at http://www.shakespearedallas.org or 214-559-2778.

Founded in 1971 as a free summer Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Dallas serves the community as one of North Texas' most treasured cultural institutions and the area's only producer of educational programming focused on teaching Shakespeare. Using Shakespeare's works as a cornerstone, Shakespeare Dallas serves the Southwest region with fun and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, and cultural enrichment for people of all ages and backgrounds. For more information, visit http://www.shakespearedallas.org.





