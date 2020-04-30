Second Thought Theatre Announces New Artistic Director and Season Updates

After a search that involved several of the leading artists of our theatre community, Second Thought Theatre has announced Carson McCain as STT's new Artistic Director.

"Carson has an incisive but human vision for STT's art and aesthetic, a deep commitment to supporting our local artists, and a profoundly thoughtful approach to this organization's mission and operations. I cannot wait to see where she takes our company, " says STT Board President, Joshua D. Terry.

Most recently, McCain directed the STT hit productions of Empathitrax and Great God Pan, but she has been a member of the STT family for many years, going back to Booth in 2014. She's also worked under the late Kat Owens at Undermain Theatre and is a graduate of SMU.

"I have long considered Second Thought Theatre my artistic home," Carson McCain says. "Second Thought's aesthetic is clear, their taste is good, and I could not be more proud to join this team in an official capacity. I hope to build on the legacy of Second Thought, continuing to ask the honest and hard questions while reminding us all of what connects us as human beings."

The search for a new artistic director began in the fall of 2019 when Second Thought Theatre announced that Artistic Director Alex Organ would transition out of his leadership position at the end of 2020. Organ's leadership at STT has been exceptional, producing some of Dallas's very best theatre and significantly growing STT's stature, impact, and security.

Like everyone in the theatre world, Second Thought is faced with the extraordinary challenge of producing their 2020 season among the current circumstances. STT will now present A Streetcar Named Desire July 22 - August 15, 2020 (originally slated for May 20 - June 13). This performance will be followed by Endgame on September 16 - October 10, 2020. As of right now, STT has postponed the world premiere of Sweetpea by Janielle Kastner but hopes to produce the show in their 2021 season.

Second Thought Theatre's 2020 updated season will be presented as follows: A Streetcar Named Desire (July 22 - August 15) and Endgame (Sept. 16 - October 10). All performances will take place at Bryant Hall next door to the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3400 Blackburn Ave.

Tickets purchases are currently on hold until the official reopening of Second Thought Theatre. STT will be making a future announcement about tickets sales when that time comes.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You