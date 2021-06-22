Sarah Brightman Announces CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY Tour This Winter

It may be summertime, but it's never too early to make plans for the holidays...

Last year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman entertained her first-ever Christmas livestream concert Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, and it warmed hearts worldwide as the ultimate holiday event. Given the overwhelming response, and in celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah begins a new Christmas tradition this year with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour.

Previously announced as a "HYMN In Concert" tour, all tickets and VIP packages remain valid for the "A Christmas Symphony" dates, and four new shows have been added for her Texas and Louisiana fans. An exclusive fan presale for these newly added dates begins today at 12pm local time today through Thursday June 24th at 10pm local time. In conjunction with her tour news, Sarah Brightman released a holiday greeting for fans today. Click HERE to view!

Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday and fan favorites. The US tour kicks off on Friday November 26 in Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center - including a stop at the historic St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY on Sunday, November 28 - and concludes on December 21 at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year...

Check out the full confirmed schedule below.

Stay tuned for more announcements coming this Fall.

TOUR DATES:

11/26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

11/27 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

11/28 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre More info click here

12/1 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

12/3 Greenvale, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

12/4 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

12/6 North Bethesda, MD The Music Center at Strathmore

12/7 North Bethesda, MD The Music Center at Strathmore

12/10 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

12/11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

12/13 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

12/14 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/18 Sugar Land (Houston), TX Smart Financial Centre*

12/19 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre*

12/20 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House*

12/21 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre*

*New Dates

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts. Sarah's HYMN world tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019 .