ST. NICHOLAS By Conor McPherson Begins Streaming Soon

Nicholas will stream from October 7 – 25.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Virtual Undermain, our new digital platform that will feature work exclusively created for the virtual stage, launches with St. Nicholas, Conor McPherson's solo play from 1997. A cynical and jaded drama critic falls for a beautiful young actress.

On a drunken bender one weekend he pursues her to London, where he falls in with a coven of modern-day vampires. Is it a drunken fairytale or his own vision of a higher truth? Storytelling at its spooky best comes to life in this haunting solo story. Underman Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose reprises this role he originally played in 2001. Directed by Blake Hackler.

By special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, St. Nicholas will stream from October 7 - 25, 2020. Tickets are available at www.undermain.com. Tickets are $15.



