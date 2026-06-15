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SISTER ACT to be Presented at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, TX

SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at The Firehouse Theatre

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL to Open at Kalita Humphreys Theater from Uptown Players

JAGGED LITTLE PILL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Uptown Players' 25th Anniversary Season

MACBETH to Open Halloween Weekend at Levitt Pavilion, Presented by Shakespeare LIVE