SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at The Firehouse Theatre
By: A.A. Cristi
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Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
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1776
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/26-7/12)
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Titanic The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (6/12-7/11)
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West Side Story
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (6/19-6/28) PHOTOS
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The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Undermain Theatre (6/11-6/28)
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Monty Python Spamalot
Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (7/11-7/11)
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Bluey's Big Play
Bass Performance Hall (9/19-9/20)
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Clue
Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (6/16-6/28)
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Ain't Misbehavin' The FATS WALLER Musical Show
Circle Theatre (10/01-10/25)
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Mother Play
Theatre Three (8/21-8/30)