33 VARIATIONS to Open at Theatre Arlington

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Theatre Arlington's 33 Variations will transport the audience through time and music with the compelling story of a musicologist diagnosed with ALS and her fascination with Ludwig van Beethoven's 33 Variations. 33 Variations will open Friday, August 14th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, August 30th at 2 pm.

Beethoven and Dr. Katherine Brandt, though separated by 200 years, share an obsession that for us, watching the tangle of passion, parenthood, and moments of beautiful transfiguration, almost makes time stand still. Theatre Arlington is delighted to welcome Christian Sanders (Beethoven) and Krista Scott (Dr. Brandt) to our stage as they expertly illustrate this stunning drama, with acclaimed pianist Jeff Lankov accompanying live.

Helmed by co directors Hannah Bell and Bryan Stevenson, 33 Variations brings an all star cast with Michael Phillip Thomas, John Marshall, Gabriela Ayala Yarborough, Eduardo Velez III, and DFW favorite Deborah Brown.

Executive Producer Steven D. Morris is confident you will fall in love with the heart, humor, and music just as he did when first reading it. Theatre Arlington also hopes to help shed light on the mystery of ALS, and thanks the ALS Association for their knowledge and encouragement. You can find out more, including how to support their mission to find a cure, at ALS.org.

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