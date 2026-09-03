SEUSSICAL JR. to Bring Dr. Seuss Characters to Theatre Arlington

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Theatre Arlington will present Seussical Jr., running September 18-27 with an all-youth cast of performers ages 8-18.

The production will be directed by Cindy Honeycutt, with music direction by Daniel Hernandez and choreography by Hannah Arguelles. The musical marks the fourth collaboration between Honeycutt, Hernandez and Arguelles at Theatre Arlington.

Inspired by the characters and stories of Dr. Seuss, Seussical Jr. brings together the Cat in the Hat, Horton and the residents of Whoville in a musical featuring the author's signature rhythms, rhymes and imaginative world.

The production will open Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances will take place Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Daytime field trip performances will also be offered September 22 and 23 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Group ticket rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets and additional information are available through Theatre Arlington.

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