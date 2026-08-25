IT'S A SCREAM! to Open at Pocket Sandwich Theatre

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pocket Sandwich Theatre is presenting IT'S A SCREAM!, a comedy by David DeBoy, running August 28 through September 26 at the Carrollton, Texas venue. The production is directed by Staci Ingram.

When ambitious movie studio heir Spencer arrives at a mysterious mansion to retire legendary horror star Alexander Moreau, he gets more than he bargained for. Moreau has one night to scare Spencer into running for his life, or lose his contract and control of the studio.

Packed with spooky shenanigans, bizarre surprises, classic horror movie nods, and plenty of laughs, It's A Scream! is a hilarious comedy chiller where the scares are spooky, the mayhem is outrageous, and the laughs come fast!

Event Details

August 28 through September 26; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 2. Doors open 1.5 hours before showtime for seating, food, and beverage.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton, Texas 75006

Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...