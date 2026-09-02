THE PENUMBRA Cast Album To Be Released This Month
The album features workshop cast members including Caitlin Chapa, Sydnie Roy, and Via Rubio.
Dallas composer Ian Ferguson and writer Lauren LeBlanc has announced that the cast album of their original musical, THE PENUMBRA, will be available to stream and download starting September 22, 2026 on all streaming platforms.
The musical had two successful workshops in Dallas: a self-produced run at the Bath House Cultural Center in August 2025 and Dallas Children's Theater's first-ever staged reading in April 2026. It was also the 2025 winner of the Donald Fowler Theatre Arts Memorial Fund, which awards one seed grant per year to a DFW artist or team creating innovative works of theater.
The album comprises the cast of the April 2026 workshop, including Caitlin Chapa, Aubrey Ferguson, Kris Black Jasper, Sydnie Roy, Via Rubio, Emma Sanchez, and Libby Serber. Ian Ferguson and Lauren LeBlanc also perform on the album.
Based on LeBlanc's unpublished young adult novel of the same name, THE PENUMBRA is a supernatural thriller told in a three-part narrative: a teenage girl in a struggling family, a town reeling from an escalating pattern of missing children, and an ancient folktale of love and destruction.
Listeners can presave the album on Spotify here. For more information about The Penumbra, visit whatisthepenumbra.com or instagram.com/penumbramusical.
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