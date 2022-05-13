Rover Dramawerks Presents ARTIFICE

Rover Dramawerks continues their 22nd Season with the comedy Artifice by Anne Flanagan. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running June 9-25 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Struggling artist Payne Showers (played by Christian Black) finally gets his Big Break. He dies. Fortunately, Payne's death greatly inflates the value of his work. Unfortunately, his estranged wife Maggie (Heather Walker Shin) must sell it all to avoid bankruptcy. Then a wealthy real estate mogul (Kenneth Fulenwider) buys dozens of paintings at a private showing, which will rescue her financially...AND put Maggie's gallery on the map! At this point, the only thing that could go wrong would be if Payne Showers were to walk through the door. Then he walks through the door. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Bennett Frohock as Maggie's handsome but not-too-bright boyfriend, Sue Goodner as a gossip columnist looking for a juicy story, Laura Jennings as a grumpy art expert, Jordan Pokladnik as Maggie's gallery manager, and Samantha Potrykus as a savvy, sassy bartender.

Penny Elaine serves as director and sound designer, with Karina Barrett as stage manager. Eddy Herring is set designer and Kyle Chinn serves as master carpenter. Costume design is by Heather Walker Shinn, with Audie Preston as costume consultant, and props design is by Jessi Morris. Kenneth Hall is lighting designer, as well as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, June 9 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Artifice are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.