Plano Symphony Orchestra Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Plano Symphony Orchestra welcomes kids from one to 92 to "Home for the Holidays" on December 18 in Frisco and December 19 in Plano. Conducted by Maestro and PSO Music Director Hector Guzman, this year's PSO holiday concerts will feature guest vocalist Fela and the Dallas-based men's choral sensation Vocal Majority. With gorgeous musical arrangements and mesmerizing harmonies, these concerts are sure to be memorable holiday experiences that all will enjoy!

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 18 (4 PM) at Frisco High School (6401 Parkwood Boulevard, Frisco, Texas) and on Sunday, December 19 (4 PM and 7:30 PM) at Christ United Methodist Church(3101 Coit Road, Plano, Texas). Tickets are $25 for the Frisco concert and range from $30 to $40 for the Plano concerts. Student tickets are available to all "Home for the Holidays" concerts for $15 and can be purchased through the PSO Box Office (972-473-7262, planosymphony.org).

"Our holiday concerts are highly anticipated by families from across the Metroplex every December. This year's concerts promise roof-raising vocals from our very special guest performers," states Maestro Guzman. He continues, "Fans of sensational symphony music coupled with outstanding showstopping performers shouldn't miss these concerts. I can't think of a better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!"

Fela is an accomplished singer and actress who came to prominence performing alongside Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernandez. She later led Big Band Jazz de Mexico and starred as Nala in the Mexican production of the hit musical The Lion King. Proving that music talent runs in the family, Fela is the niece of Maestro Guzman.

Vocal Majority needs little introduction in the Metroplex. The Dallas-based men's chorus of 100+ volunteer musicians has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, and the UK. As the performing chorus of the Dallas Metro chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, Vocal Majority is best known for their lush, multi-layered harmonies and electrifying choreography, making each performance an extraordinary experience.

To learn more about "Home for the Holidays" and other upcoming PSO events, visit www.planosymphony.org.